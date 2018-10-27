Delta: Gunmen Abduct Four Rev Sisters, Lady In Agbor

Share This





















Leader of the congregation, Sister Celine Anikwem said while the details about the incident were still sketchy, armed gunmen attacked the vehicle in which the reverend sisters were travelling and four of them whisked away by the men to an unknown destination.She said two other sisters traveling in same vehicle were shot in the leg and were battling for their lives in an undisclosed hospital.Anikwem said the incident happened about 4.30 on Thursday when the sisters were on their way from the Southeast, where they had gone to attend a funeral.While urging prays for the unconditional release and safe return of the sisters, she said nobody has made any contact with them for ransom yet as at press time, lamenting the renewed, repeated kidnapping and violent attacks of religious sisters and priests in the country, which she described as an attack on the church and its representatives.“We are begging everyone, everywhere to kindly pray for the release of our Daughters of MMM. While we pray, through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother Mary, Mother of Jesus Our Lord for a divine miracle, security agencies must step up to their responsibilities and stop this senseless attack against us,” she said.Another report said they were of the Order of the Missionary of Martha and Mary in Agbor under the Issele-Uku Diocese.It was gathered that the hoodlums intercepted the nun’s vehicle with their operational vehicle and shot at it, injuring two nuns on the leg region before making away with the victims.One of the co-travellers of the lady also abducted, simply identified as Nkem, Mr. Nkadi Otah, said; “We were on our way to Umunede yesterday (on Thursday) for the 25th coronation anniversary of our traditional ruler, Obi Ezeagwu Ezenwali, and ran into suspected Fulani herdsmen at Agbor on the expressway.“The firing of gunshots forced us into a ditch. Our vehicle was badly damaged and a daughter of Umunede, who was with us, was kidnapped by these gunmen 5pm.”He added: “We thank God and some of our people who responded promptly to the scene and followed it up by mobilising security men that came around.“The whereabouts of our sister is still unknown.”It was gathered yesterday that the kidnappers had established contact with the family of the victim, just as a source said at least nine persons were kidnapped during the operation, including the four reverend sisters and the lady.The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the incident, said the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained.