Oleh: Police Arrest Two Accident Victims Over Alleged Kidnapping

It was gathered that the two suspects were seriously injured during the accident, and were arrested at the Mary/Martha Hospital where they were rushed to for treatment through good Samaritans, but the police acted on a tip-off upon intelligence gathering.The Divisional Police Officer of the Oleh Police Division, Mr. Hassan Isa who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Oleh, disclosed that the two suspects had been declared wanted in connection with several kidnappings in the community in the recent times, particularly in the abduction of one Sammy Edegbo, a retired staff of the Isoko South Local Government Council who was allegedly tortured and held hostage before he was released.He said: “Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday on intelligence gathering by our men attached to the Anti-kidnapping Unit. Investigation is still ongoing and they will be charged to court on completion of investigation”.It was further gathered that the accident occurred at about 3 am last Monday when the victims who were returning from a night-club in a Sienna Space Wagon lost control, and somersaulted, leaving five of them feared dead, and others in critical condition.Though the cause of the accident could not be ascertained by our reporter, but a source who did not want his name in print said the victims were drunk, adding that the dead victims would have survived if they were rescued instantly.Meanwhile, the two suspected kidnappers being held by the police, and among the accident victims, are reported to have had broken legs including other injuries.