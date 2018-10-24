2019: Okowa Challenges Oppositions To Debate, Vows To Win Again

Share This





















Related

LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has challenged his opponents to a debate, stating that his opponents visit the state only at periods of elections.Governor Okowa gave the challenge on Tuesday at a mega rally organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North Senatorial District, to receive decampees from other political parties at the Kwale Township Stadium, Kwale, Ndokwa West local government area of Delta State.Former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Mercy Almona-Isei, former running mate to Olorogun Otega Emerhor, the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in 2015 general elections, Chief V.O.T. Abanum, Chief Gabriel Mordi, Chief Emma Ogude, Hon. Henry Onianwa, among other leaders of different political parties, led thousands of their followers to join the PDP at the rally.According to Governor Okowa, “We are praying for debate, they will have nothing to talk about, I am in Delta State, I only left when I went to Ibadan to study Medicine, my opponents will have nothing to say, so they will run away from debate.”“We cannot deceive ourselves, when you contest election today and after three years and half, a month to election you are back to Delta State to ask for votes, who do you want to deceive? Even their congresses, they are deceiving themselves; the PDP had a free and fair primary elections,” he said.“In Port Harcourt, 12 persons contested in the presidential primary election, one person emerged and no one left after the primaries because, we live in love and we believe in God; when you have God, you are not afraid, we are on a solid rock but, those who could not conduct elections are on sinking sand; no matter what they do, we are not afraid,” Okowa stated.He assured: “We will win in all the places, even when they conduct the elections severally, we will win them, they are in disarray, campaign is yet to commence and they have several cases in different courts, that is not how an organised political party should be.”Receiving the decampees, said: “I must thank all of you for coming to this rally, I must thank all our brothers and sisters who are returning to our party, you are welcome back home.”Governor Okowa’s Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Chairman of the PDP in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, among others in their separate goodwill message stated that the PDP will get 100 per cent votes in the state.Hon. Gabriel Mordi significantly tore his APC membership card, saying the achievements of Governor Okowa was attracting members of the opposition political parties to the PDP.Coordinator of Atikulated Agenda 2019, Chief Greg Onah and PDP chieftain, Dr. Tabs Ogaranya-Tabowe, described the success of the rally as good signal that Governor Okowa has endeared himself to Deltans through his people-oriented projects.