Tragedy: Father, Son Drown In Delta Flood

By Young Erhuirhoro

LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)Tragedy struck the community of Ohoror in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North LGA of Delta state as the entire community was recently thrown into mourning as father and son got drowned in a nearby stream as a result of ravaging flood that affected the Ohoror community.

The deceased whose name was given as Mr. Johnson Emegogoe, a popular motorcycle mechanic in the community and his second son, Benji who went on fishing expedition in nearby stream got drowned right inside the stream without recourse.

Narrating the ugly incidence to our URHOBOTODAY.COM at the scene of the incidence, one of the cousins to the deceased who gave his name as Mr. Moses Young said, “As you can see, the entire community is thrown into mourning because of this sudden and strange death. The news came yesterday night that they didn’t return home from the stream they went on fishing. From what I heard, he and his son went on fishing in a nearby stream. Nobody can really say exactly what happened to them in the river. All we know, their boat capsized and they fell into the water. Nobody was them to rescue them. This morning, the family and the community organized a search party and they went on searching for the corpses. We thank God, the search group saw the dead bodies of two of them”.

Speaking further, he said, “what happened to this my cousin and his son could also be caused as a result of the over flowing water. The stream has over flowed its banks this year as a result of the high flood and the water current was also very high. Unfortunately, this is the most painful and destructive side of the ravaging flood to us because we lost two human beings in it. If it were to be only the lost of farms and our different farm products, though it will affect us economically but there is no way we can substitute for the lost of human beings in this very situation. The death of two of them have caused us deep pains and agony in our hearts. It is a tragedy we can’t forget in a hurry.”

As at the time of filing this report, the corpses were already interred according to the customs and traditions of the Ohoror people. The diseased was survived by a wife, many children and numerous family relations.