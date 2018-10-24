Parents Lament Lack of Teachers, Desks, Security In Delta Primary School

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Parents of Unenurhie Primary School, Unenurhie in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state has lamented shortages of teaching staff and lack of seating and writing desks, security and other important issues affecting the school.

Speaking to our correspondent immediately after the meeting the school Parents/Teachers Association (PTA) meeting , the newly inaugurated PTA chairman, Mr. Andrew Imoni called on government to come for the assistant of the school which is lacking in everything for the building of good educational standard.

Hear him, “I’m overwhelmed for these positions our people elected us today. It’s a call to service. We will give our little support to this school to enable it grow from strength to strength. This school is one of the oldest primary schools in the state today. It was founded in 1942. And it’s the only public primary school in the entire community at the moment.

“All of us here passed through the school. We are crying to the Delta state government to send teachers to this school. How can a school like this have only three teachers? What can they teach the children? The situation is very worrisome among us, the parents. We can see that, this is a tactical step by the state government to close down this school but we will stand against it. Another important need of the school is lack of desks. The pupils cannot sit on the bare floor to learn. They can’t learn effectively.

“We must at this moment give kudos to the NDDC for the renovation of some of the classrooms in the school but as you can see, the whole of this classroom block is badly dilapidated. This block was built for us by SPDC in 1992. This block also needs renovation as fast as possible.

“We are again appealing to our brother and son, Chief Engr. Samuel Adjogbe, the Executive Director, Projects in the NDDC board to fence this school for the safety and security of our children and also the school properties. We also beg him to bring desks for this school through the NDDC.” The chairman said.

Addressing the parents during the meeting which lasted over three hours in the school premises, the head teacher of the school, Mrs. Orode.O told parents to take the education of their children/wards very seriously.

She said, “The education of our children/wards should be our top most priority in life. We should know that these children are the future leaders of this very community, the state and even at the national level. Parents should try to meet up with the educational needs of their children without fail.”

The head teacher however solicited for the help of the parents and the community leadership to partner with the school management and the government in order to move the school forward, saying, “only one finger cannot remove lice from the head. Only the government cannot bring about fast development of this school. We can achieve much if we join our efforts together in developing this school.”

Meanwhile, a new PTA leadership has been inaugurated for the school in a keenly contested elections among the parents/guardians which was witnessed by Mr. Joseph Ugbugbode, vice president and Mr. Reuben Unu, treasurer, both of Unenurhie Community Development Union (UCDU).

The new executive list of the PTA has Mr. Andrew Imoni as chairman, Young Erhiurhoro as vice chairman and Lucky Chadiri as secretary (from school). Others are Mrs. Blessing Lucky as treasurer, Pastor Festus Ukaniemor as financial secretary and Peter Otigho as PRO.