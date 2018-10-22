2019: Okagbare, Onuesoke Mobilizes For Atiku In Diaspora

Share This





















Grace Okagbare who is the elder sister to Nigeria track and field athlete, Blessing Okagbare called on Nigerians in Norway, Europe, America and the Asian countries to intensify support for the election of Atiku Abubakar come 2019Okagbare who made the call in a dinner she organized for the Europe branch Executive members of a group under the aegis of Friends Of Waziri Atiku (FOWA) in Oslo, Norway urged every member of FOWA in Europe to galvanize support for Atiku come 2019.She enumerated some of Atiku Abubakar’s achievements as Nigeria’s Vice President as head of the National Council of Privatisation and supervision of GSM revolution that saw Nigeria go from 50,000 to 100 million GSM lines, thereby adding 500,000 direct jobs to the Nigerian economy and attraction of $27bn to our Nigerian GDP.She assured that it is only Atiku that can make Nigeria work again by revamping the economy and restructuring Nigeria.In similar vein, another guest speaker at the FOWA launch in Olso, Norway , PDP Chieftain and electronic and print media chairman of the FOWA Group World-wide, Chief Sunny Onuesoke told Europe branch Executive members of FOWA to enjoin every Nigerian in Europe to be on their toe to ensure that Atiku Abubakar brand is marketed to the international communities and Nigerians in Europe.He said Aiku has promised fresh initiative to tackle unemployment, adding that on several occasions he has flaunted his credential as an employer of labour, hence it was not shocking when he promised to generated initiatives to tackle unemployment.