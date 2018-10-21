Mofe-Damijo,Joke Silva, Others Emerge Winners Of Africa Movie Academy Award 2018

Share This





















While RMD emerged the overall Best Actor in a Leading Role, for his role in Cross Roads, Silva, bagged the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her character in Potato Potahto.The winners from Nigeria are:Best actor in Supporting Role: Gideon Okeke- Cross Roads (Nigeria)Best Actress in Supporting Role: Joke Silva- Potato Potahto (Nigeria)Best Actor in a leading Role: Richard Mofe-Damijo- Cross RoadsBest Actress in a Leading Role: Dakore Egbuson- Isoken (Nigeria)Best 1st Feature film by a Director: Michael Mathew- Five Fingers of MarseilleBest director: Frank Rajah Arase- In my country (Nigeria).AMAA was established in 2005 and is aimed at facilitating the development and relevance of African film and cinema by providing a reward and recognition platform for film makers on the continent.