Ndudi Elumelu, Others Make INEC List As PDP Delta State House Of Rep Candidates

The other Delta State PDP nominated Candidates for the Federal Constituency seats are; Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu (Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency), Ben Ibakpa (Ethiope Federal Constituency), Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo (Ika Federal Constituency) and Leo Ogor (Isoko Federal Constituency)Also submitted to INEC by the PDP National Working Committee that conducted the Delta PDP primaries, were the names of; Ossai Nicholas Ossai (Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency) Efe Afe (Okpe Federal Constituency), Julius Pondi (Burutu Federal Constituency), Samuel Marriere (Ughelli Federal Constituency) andThomas Ereyitomi (Warri Federal Constituency)Disclosing this to journalist in Abuja, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who defeated the PDP incumbent for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Joan Mrakpor in a keenly contested primary election televised worldwide by a NationalTelevision Network from Asaba, said that he gave all the glory to God, adding that the inclusion of his name in the list of victorious candidates cleared by INEC to contest the 2019 general elections, has put paid to the rumour making the rounds that he had been dropped by the PDP.He said that with what has happened now, he is more than ever determined to giveit all that it takes to work towards the victory of the PDP at all levels in the forth coming general election, even as he commended the chairman and members of the National working Committee of the PDP for organizing a credible and transparent primaries for the Party at all levels.“I want to sincerely thank God for his love for me and the people ofAniocha Oshimili, He Did It before and He has done it again, I give him all the glory, He is the Alpha and the Omega. The ancient of days, therefore let everyone fear and appreciate the Lord for He is good,” an elated Ndudi Elumelu stated, with great humility.It would be recalled that the submission of nominated candidate’s names for the 2019 general election expired Thursday 18 October, 2018 as stipulated in the the INEC time table for the 2019 general elections.With the submission of the names to INEC, Rt. Hon. Elumelu and the others are now the standard bearers for the PDP flag for their various Federal Constituencies which included Elumelu’s Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.