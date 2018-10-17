OML30: GMoU To Strengthen Heritage, Shoreline, Host Communities Relationship-Eriyamremu

Share This





















Related

He gave the assurance today Wednesday in Warri, shortly after the signing of the new GMoU at Governor’s Annex, Edjeba, with a mandate fund of N1.2Billion per annum, subject to an annual increase of 5% per year.Eriyamremu, a Media and Leadership Consultant, said ” I am happy because now that the GMoU has been signed, other organs to implement the GMoU shall be put in place, and funds adequately made available, certainly, in a while the host communities in OML30 will start witnessing more infrastructural development “.” I congratulate the leaders, traditional rulers and President Generals of the host communities in OML30, and also commend Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, Shoreline Natural Resources limited, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company NPDC for the successful signing of the new GMoU”.According to him ” the implementation of the GMoU is key to development of the host communities, all parties would ensure an effective implementation of the GMoU, as such will sustain the prevailing peace and smooth operations in OML30″.