Isoko Women Protest Relocation Of DELSU’s Engineering Faculty From Oleh Campus

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Some Isoko women Tuesday protested against the planned relocation of the Engineering school of the Delta State University as well as its 100 level students from Oleh campus to Abraka. .

The women marched through various streets to the secretariat of Isoko South local government council, chanting solidarity songs.

They accused the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Victor Peretomode, of deliberate attempt to weaken the Oleh campus in alleged preparation for eventual relocation of the varsity’s presence in the town.

The women, who were received by the Vice Chairman and Secretary of Isoko South council, Alex Ebah and Dennis Obrogo JP, also condemned the planned relocation, insisting that their peaceful protest will continue.

The women displayed placards with inscriptions such as: “Gov. Okowa, call Prof. Peretomode to order”, “Other Universities campuses in Nigeria are not run like this”, ” Prof. Peretomode extend development to Oleh Campus” and “Prof. Peretomode stop killing Oleh Campus”.

Addressing the women, the Vice Chairman of Isoko South council, Hon. Alex Ebah, promised to convey their message to the Chairman of DELSU Council for onward transmission to the Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.

At the time of the protest, the Vice Chancellor’s Office is at the DELSU Campus in Abraka, Ethiope-East Local Government Area.

Efforts to reach him for comments on the matter were unsuccessful.

Our source revealed that the planned relocation of the Engineering faculty and the students is not connected to lack of infrastructure as there is a completed TETFUND lecture theatre with 750 capacity for students.

There are also well-equipped laboratories said to have passed accreditation from the National Universities’ Commission, NUC.