Kidnappers Besiege Delta As CP Declares Man Hunt For Kidnapped Female Police Officer

Her vehicle was recovered a day after she was abducted at Ani Edozie Street, Off Asaba Secondary School, Asaba, while she was released after payment of ransom by her family. Similarly, 39-year-old principal and resident priest of Aghalokpe Secondray School, Aghalokpe, Okpe local government area, Rev Fr. Christopher Ogaga, was abducted September 1. The abductors called with the victim’s phone demanding N15 million ransom, but the priest later escaped from their den.However, detectives/operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad trailed the suspects and arrested three of them, Friday, whose phone was used to demand ransom, Tony and Erasmous.Another priest, Rev Father Louis, who was kidnapped in Warri, September 15, also bolted away from his abductors, same day.Also, four suspected robbers/kidnappers ambushed a 27-year-old lady while driving along Ezenei Junction, Asaba at about 11.05 pm, pushed her down and sped away with her fiancé, Ifeanyi Uzomor, early last month. They later dropped him along Issele-Azagba, near Ogwashi UkuThe recent development is the abduction of a female Superintendent of Police in Delta State. The senior police officer, said to be the second-in-command at one of the police divisions in Asaba, the state capital, was allegedly kidnapped along Ogwashi-Uku-Asaba Road on her way to work on Monday.Detectives have been on the manhunt for her abductors since the incident on Monday, but as at the time of filing this report, Tuesday morning, she has not been seen.Our dependable source said: “The police officer is still with the kidnappers, nobody knows for now where they took her to.”A dependable police source said, “The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, has given directive that everywhere should be combed for the abducted police officer and the kidnappers. Nobody is at rest now for the CP says he wants her out of anywhere she was taken to.”Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached for comment on the development.