Patani Community Loses Millions To Flood, Lament Govt Neglect (PHOTOS)

By Ibebe Rufus Akpobome

LAGOS OCTOBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman of Odorubu Federated Community, in Patani L.G.A of Delta state, Comrade Anthony Ughelli cried out on behalf of his people over what he described as total neglect of his community by government after been ravaged by flood.



Addressing newsmen, the community leader who was fighting hard to hold back tears, said all they have laboured hard to earn in life, worth several millions of naira has been washed away by flood that has taken over the community.

Asked who has come to their aide, he simply replied; “nobody, not even the government. We have not receive anybody or relief materials from anybody since this ugly incident. We have been left alone to suffer by those we voted into power. Not even our council chairman has come to visit us. No government official has come to our aide”.



Speaking further, he said that life has become unbearable for them as they have been forced out of their homes and now have to live on the road and thatch houses that they have constructed on road sides.

He passionately appeal to the government, NGOs and any other relevant agencies to please come to their aide as they are passing through hell on earth