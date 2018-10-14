Urhobo Economic Investment Summit Holds In Warri

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Urhobo Economic and Investment Group, a body of young Urhobo professionals, will on Thursday, October 18, 2018, host the Urhobo nation to an economic investment summit at the Wellington Hotel in Effurun, Delta State.

According to the group’s Co-ordinator, Kingsley Ubiebi, the summit, which has been tagged “Ekpo Baro” which in Urhobo means “let us make progress,” is expected to attract investors, industrialists, entrepreneurs, academics, policy-makers, politicians, youths and women associations and traditional rulers.

The summit, with the theme, “Galvanising Investment to Meet Opportunities in Urhobo Nation,” is expected to kick-start an economic revolution, which will alter the socio-economic condition of the Urhobo nation for good.

Speakers at the event include Prof. Ben Oghojafor, Dr. Charles Apoki, Dr. Blessing Enamuotor, Mr. Godfrey Efeurhobo, Mrs. Shimitte Bello and Mr. Henry Orhojoma.

The event, which will start at 10:00 a. m., will be chaired by Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, while Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will be special guest of honour.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the senator representing Delta Central in the National Assembly, will be guest of honour while all traditional rulers in Urhoboland will be royal fathers of the day.