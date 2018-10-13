Moses Taiga, Utomi, Others To Attend Sam Orovwuje’s Book Launch In Lagos

Share This





















A statement made available to our media disclosed that the President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Olorogun Moses Taiga will be the Chairman of the book launch holding on Thursday, 25h October by 11.00 am at Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria-Island, Lagos state. ”The statement explained that the book, “Federalism, Leadership and Development” is a collection of recent essays by Mr. Sam Orovwuje published in newspapers and journals, addressing the themes of leadership, sustainable human development and development paradigms.It disclosed that the book covers topics as diverse as the crisis of leadership in Africa, leadership models, economic philosophy, poverty, migration, displaced persons, fiscal federalism and national structural deficiencies, especially in Nigeria. “Some of the essays have been published in Nigerian national newspapers such as The Guardian and Daily Independent and in select critical foreign journals.“The book, “Federalism, Leadership and Development” address the critical tripod that is lacking in Nigeria, nay Africa. Thematically, it shows how the destruction of federalism creates room for cannibalistic politics and stultifies creativity and responsibility in the management of public resources in Nigeria,” the statement revealed.The Publisher of the book, Sam Orovwoje explained that the ideal paradigm for developing diverse societies is the federalist principle and practice that acknowledges the diversity in culture and resource-endowment and creates room for healthy competition among the constituent cultures.