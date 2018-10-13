I Would Have Quit Politics If Atiku Loses Primary-Onuesoke

Share This





















Speaking to newsmen in his private office at Abuja while celebrating Atiku’s victory with his loyalists, Onuesoke recalled that he has been Atiku’s supporter several years ago and has always have the believe that should he be giving the opportunity to become Nigeria President, he will create great changes.He described Atiku as a dynamic one-stop shop investment icon, who could turn things around within 90 days of his swearing in as President of our great country.Responding to question on why he is supporting Atiku, the PDP Chieftain disclosed that Atiku’s position on restructuring, security and job creation was the basis for his growing support and love for him.“Atiku has the experience and the capacity to rule Nigeria. Remember he was the Vice President of this country for eight years and his experience in the private sector will make him a good President.“Atiku is well prepared for the job. He already has a blueprint on how to grow Nigeria, tackle insecurity and restructure the country to give us true federalism which is key to our development and that is what we need at the moment,” he said.Onuesoke said he is very confident that Atiku will deliver a far better, prosperous and united Nigeria than what the people currently have.“If you are privileged to have a close interaction or one-on-one chat with the Waziri himself, you will understand what I mean.“He has got the stuff, a born capitalist investor, an economic manager per excellence, etc., well respected in the global economy circle in the west and Middle East, which includes parts of the fast growing Asia giants. The name Atiku is a brand for investment perfection and also a seasoned administrator,” Onuesoke stated.