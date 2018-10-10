Lawmaker, Councilor, Three Others Arrested For Allegedly Setting Police Van Ablaze

Share This





















He was nabbed in connection with last Friday’s burning of a police Hilux van during Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) House of Assembly primaries for Ethiope East.Sowho was held with five others.The lawmaker representing the constituency in the House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, and the council’s Vice Chairman, Christopher Izuwas, were also held.Sapele Area Police Command invited them for questioning on the allegation that they masterminded the violence at the primaries, leading to the torching of the van.A source told The Nation that the suspect, who sustained burns, was arrested at a private hospital in Ughelli where he was reported to have gone to for treatment after leaving Okpara where he was admitted.A leader of Ethiope East Legislative House, who preferred anonymity, said: “Tony was only trying to stop one of the arsonists from setting the police van ablaze when he was injured by fire.“He was taken to a private hospital at Okpara from where he was referred to Ughelli for treatment.”Police spokesman Andrew Aniamaka described the councillor as “a principal suspect.”He alleged: “Six persons have been arrested, including the principal suspect, Tony Sowho, a serving councillor, who set the vehicle ablaze.“It is unfortunate that someone, who is expected to be law-abiding, took the law into his hands.“Investigation into the matter is on. When concluded, the due process of law will be followed.”