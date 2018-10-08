Urhobo Social Club Lagos Commiserate With Senator Dafinone’s Family In Lagos (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Related

Members who visited Dafinone’s family were a business tycoon, Chief Goodie, Chairman BOT of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe, President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Prince Austine Enajemo-Isire, Legal Adviser of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Chief (Barr) Jitobo Akanike, Chief Austen Tadafe and Mr Frank Ewerido among others.On hand to welcome the guests to the country home of Dafinone located at Apapa GRA, Lagos state were his children led by Igho Dafinone.Addressing the Dafinone’s children and guests, Chairman Urhobo Social Club Lagos B.O.T, Chief Johnson Barovbe described the death of Dafinone as a great loss to Urhobos, Delta state and Nigeria. He, however took consolation on the fact that Dafinone achieved and left a great legacy behind.“He was a front runner in ensuring that Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) came into existence. What people are enjoying in NDDC today was the handiwork of Dafinone and some of us who were with hm. He was always working for peace, unity and betterment of his people,” he disclosed.An Urhobo leader and good friend of Dafinone, Prince Austen Tadafe recalled when Dafinone mobilized others to handle the first oil spillage in Urhobo land which occurred at Ekakprame.He said Dafinone is a very good man whose attributes need to be ameliorated by his upspring.“You have to work hard to occupy the big shoe he left behind,” Tedafe advised Dafinone’s children.Chief Goodie Ibru who described Dafinone as an icon and an epitome of unity thanked God for the good life in lived.“ Dafinone promoted Urhobo development and culture in his life time. We thank God for his life and the Almghty God should bless those he left,” he prayed.President of Urhobo Social Club Lagos, Prince Austine Enajemo-Isire described Dafinone as a role model who he emulated to study Accounting profession.“Chief Dafinone is a pillar. We will miss him, but God loves him most. We members of Urhobo Social Club Lagos promise to stand by his principles. He was the patron of the Club.” He revealed.Addressing the Urhobo leaders earlier on behalf of the other children, Chief Edeh Dafinone welcomed the guests for coming to commiserate with them over the demise of their father. He expressed gratitude to God for the life their father’s live behind and the name he made on earth.According to him, “We are grateful to God for the life he lived on earth. We are more grateful for the name he lived behind as family of accountants in Guinness Book of Record. We have been working assiduously together in one accounting firm without rancor. Rather, there is tight unity in the family. This is one of the lesson we learnt from our father. We are equally trying to push on to also see that there is one united Urhobo nation in the nearest future. ”He disclosed that Dafinone’s burial rites will be done in two months time, adding that it would be organize in Lagos, Abuja and finally at home in Sapele, Delta State.