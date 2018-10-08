Delta APC Chieftain, Okpakokomo Raises Alarm Over Threat To His Life

Share This























By Young Erhiurhobo

Hon. Sheriff Onoriode Okpakokomo, APC chieftain from Ewu Ward 1 in Ughelli South LGA of Delta state recently raised the alarm over threat to his life and that of his family as a result of the just concluded APC primaries in Ughelli South constituency of the Delta state House of Assembly.

Okpakokomo raised the alarm when he addressed newsmen on the issue that happened during the primaries.

According to him, ”I so much thank God that saved my life to give my own story today by myself. It’s just the grace of God to be alive. First, I’m a member of APC in Ewu Ward 1 and also one of the co-ordinators in this very primary election.

“What actually happened during the APC primaries of the Ughelli South constituency of the Delta state House of Assembly was that, the money meant for lunch and transportation of the delegates in Ewu Ward 1 was given to me as the co-ordinator of the ward to be shared for all the delegates. We started sharing the money one after the other right inside the vehicle that brought us to the arena.

“As soon as we started sharing the money, some group of boys came straight to me and started dragging the polythene bag where the money was kept with me. Before I knew what was happening, they dragged me from the vehicle to the bare ground. They started hitting me with clubs and sticks. I sustained different injuries on my body. It was the security agents that saved me from their hands if not, these boys would have killed me on the ground.

“In the heat of this situation, one of the leaders (name withheld) in the ward started accusing me right there that I never shared any money to any delegate. He said I hid the money for myself. In short, this was like adding fuel to already burning fire. This again sparked off the anger of these bad boys but the situation was later calmed by the security men” He said.

When asked if the issue has been resolved by the party Okpakokomo said, “no issue has been resolved by the party. Rather, the issue became escalated because as the said leader went to Ewu town, he started destroying my personality that I hid the money given to the ward delegates. The information is everywhere in Ewu and the entire Ughelli South LGA as I speak to you.

“ Secondly, a day after the ugly incidence, some group of boys again attacked me in my business centre at Ughelli. They destroyed the place and also took away one of my POS machines. Till now, I have not seen it. They also threatened to kill me or any member of my family if I refused to give them their share of the money. Some of them even sent me their bank account details.

“ It was this second attack that made me to report the matter to the Ughelli Division of the Nigerian Police. I want the police to investigate the matter thoroughly. Therefore, I’m using this medium to tell my Ewu people, Ughelli South LGA and the general public that my life and those of my family are in danger. In case anything happens to me or any member of my family at Ewu town or anywhere else, this said leader and his errand boys should be held responsible. This is just the single reason why I’m crying out for help,”Okpakokomo said.

However, all efforts for Urhobotoday.com correspondent to reach out to the said leader and his boys for their own version of the story proved abortive as their names were not mentioned at the time of filing this report.