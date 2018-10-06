Lagos PDP Gov: Onuesoke Hails Agbaje’s Victory, Rallies Lagosians Support

Share This





















He said the victory of Agbaje at the PDP primary is a victory for Lagosians and Nigerians, adding that he will be victorious as the state governor in 2019 electon.Onuesoke who made the commendation in Lagos State PDP headquarters where he witnessed the primary election, enjoined Lagosians to vote en mass for Jimi Agbaje, stressing that the end of APC and Godfatherism selfish empire is at hand and it started crashing with the emergence of Agbaje..He urged Lagosians to break away from the norm and witness rapid development more than they imagine by rallying their support for Agbaje.Onuesoke argued t that several people are tired of the continued stranglehold of godfatherism on Lagos’s politics which has retarded development in the state, adding that a little coordination with the angry and disappointed APC members in the State will see to the emergence of Jimi Agabaje as the next governor of the state.“What Lagosans should understand is that Agbaje’s fortune of winning Lagos state is brighter now than it was in 2015. We can still remember that with APC solidly united, Agbaje narrowly lost to Ambode. Note that the Lagos APC is now in turmoil. I am confident Lagos residents who need changes will vote enmass for Agbaje. I see Agbaje winning Lagos by a landslide victory. Please we need your thumb to make Agbaje the net governor of Lagos state. You will be happy you did,” he stated.Onuesoke explained that Agbaje’s resurgence for the contest was to free Lagos from the disease that had constantly affected its growth.