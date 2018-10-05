2019: APC Release Names Of Great Ogboru, 23 Others For Gov Candidates
LAGOS OCTOBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the the names of Chief Great Ogboru and twenty three other candidates for the 2019 governorship elections.
The list was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.
This list according to the statement is a result of the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) held on Thursday.
“Following the Governorship Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held across the country, the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting held on Thursday, 4th October, 2018 ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees and adopts the under-listed as Governorship candidates of the APC for the forthcoming 2019 general elections,” Mr Nabena said.
The party did not name candidates in some states whose primaries are yet to be resolved. New electoral panels will be set up to conduct governorship primaries in Imo and Zamfara states, the APC said in an earlier statement. No candidate has been named yet for Adamawa.
Below is the full list of approved candidates
1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE
2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE
3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE
4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE
5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE
6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE
7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE
8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE
9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE
10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE
11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE
12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE
13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE
14. BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE
15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE
16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE
17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE
18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE
19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE
20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE
21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER
22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE
23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE
24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE