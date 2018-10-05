2019: APC Release Names Of Great Ogboru, 23 Others For Gov Candidates

Share This





















Related

The list was contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena.This list according to the statement is a result of the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) held on Thursday.“Following the Governorship Primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held across the country, the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its meeting held on Thursday, 4th October, 2018 ratified the reports of the various Electoral Committees and adopts the under-listed as Governorship candidates of the APC for the forthcoming 2019 general elections,” Mr Nabena said.The party did not name candidates in some states whose primaries are yet to be resolved. New electoral panels will be set up to conduct governorship primaries in Imo and Zamfara states, the APC said in an earlier statement. No candidate has been named yet for Adamawa.1. ABDULLAHI UMAR GANDUJE – KANO STATE2. MOHAMMED ABUBAKAR – BAUCHI STATE3. SIMON LALONG – PLATEAU STATE4. NASIR EL-RUFAI – KADUNA STATE5. MOHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR – JIGAWA STATE6. AHMED ALIYU – SOKOTO STATE7. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU – KEBBI STATE8. AMINU BELLO MASARI – KATSINA STATE9. ABUBAKAR SANI BELLO – NIGER STATE10. BABAGANA UMARA-ZULUM – BORNO STATE11. MAI MALA BUNI – YOBE STATE12. ABUBAKAR A. SULE – NASARAWA STATE13. EMMANUEL JIMME – BENUE STATE14. BABAJIDE SANWO–OLU – LAGOS STATE15. TONYE COLE – RIVERS STATE16. UCHE OGAH – ABIA STATE17. NSIMA EKERE – AKWA-IBOM STATE18. ADEBAYO ADELABU – OYO STATE19. DAPO ABIODUN – OGUN STATE20. GREAT OGBORU – DELTA STATE21. OWAN ENOH – CROSS-RIVER22. INUWA YAHAYA – GOMBE STATE23. SUNNY OGBOJI – EBONYI STATE24. SANI ABUBAKAR DANLADI – TARABA STATE