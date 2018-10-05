Flooding: NEMA names Delta, 11 Other States As Worst Affected

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has declared 12 states along the River Niger and Benue as worst affected by flood disaster this year while other states are being monitored.

The states are Benue, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Adamawa, Kwara, Kebbi and Taraba.

The Director General of NEMA, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja made the disclosure when his agency hosted the monthly meeting of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (NEMA).

He said casualties have been recorded in several Nigerian states following heavy rains that caused the Rivers Niger and Benue to overflow.