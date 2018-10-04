Delta APC Expels Omo-Agege Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressive Party (APC) Delta State Working Committee ( SWC ) led by Chief Cyril Abeye Ogodo has expelled Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over alleged anti-party activities.

The Party in a statement signed by Dennis Nwanokwai Esq, State Legal Adviser made available to Urhobotoday.com said Delta State SWC took a decision to expel Senator Ovie Omo Agege for his continuing anti-party activities that has remained unabated.

The statement disclosed that the latest of such activities relates to the hijack of primaries panel members and materials sent from the national to conduct primaries in the state and deploying same to conduct unauthorised parallel primaries.

“The manipulation and tampering of delegates lists and the use of thugs to harass and deprive authentic delegates from access to primaries venues; all that in conjunction with Prophet Jones Erue and others who have earlier been expelled from our party.

“The expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is with immediate effect. The SWC also resolved to petition the Security services including the Police and DSS to arrest and prosecute Senator Omo-Agege, Prophet Jones Erue and others for impersonation and others actions calculated to breach public peace,” the statement stated.