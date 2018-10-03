JUST IN: Emerhor Floors Agege In Parallel Delta APC Senatorial Primary

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun O’tega Emerhor today emerged the winner of one of the two parallel primaries held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Delta Central Senatorial District, in Ughelli town, Ughelli North council area of the state, beating the incumbent Senator Movie Omo-Agege.

Emerhor, who is the leader of the APC in the state was declared winner of the primary by the Returning Officer of the exercise, Barr. Solomon Igbiaye, having polled 2,492 votes against the 04 votes counted for Senator Omo-Agege.

In his acceptance speech, Emerhor thanked the delegates for electing him, noting that though a parallel primary was holding somewhere else, he was not in doubt of the authenticity of the Ughelli primary as it had been conducted by the duly inaugurated state executive council by the immediate past National Working Committee of the party.

“Unfortunately, another parallel primary is being held by illegal delegates outside this place. As you know, each executive council member that has voted here was duly inaugurated by the last National Working Committee and you the executives are in court to defend the mandate that was given to you.

“That is why we have come here to subject ourselves to the only legitimate delegate list and delegate executives in Delta Central APC. I believe that the courts will make sure that your executive council is upheld and also ensure that my candidacy is upheld.

“We are not challenging anybody, we are only doing what is lawful and what is right and the mandate you have given to me is the correct mandate. I will stand by it, I will defend it to ensure that I go to Abuja to properly represent you. However, this is just the first leg; this is winning to become the candidate of the APC Delta Central, the work is in defeating PDP.

“I will require all of you to stand with me as the campaign will start, so that we can galvanise the Urhobo votes, the Delta Central votes, first for President Munammadu Buhari, then for myself and for other members that will go for National Assembly because those elections will come almost at the same time. After that we’ll be voting for our governor and for our House of Assembly members.

“I thank you very much and I accept your nomination to be candidate to run for the senatorial position, under our party, the APC in 2019”, Emerhor said.

Meanwhile in the other primary, the incumbent senator representing the district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, held at the Police Camp in DCS, Udu council area of the state, Omo-Agege was declared the winner.