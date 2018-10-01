UPU Congratulates Ogboru For Emerging As Delta APC Gov Candidate

Share This





















UPU in a statement signed by its President-General, Chief Engr. Joe Orode Omene and National Secretary, Martins Ahweyevu Mukoro Esq made available to Urhobotoday.com heartily congratulated Ogboru on the momentous occasion of his victory as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC at the recently concluded delegates Congress held at Asaba.“We also congratulate the APC as a political party for providing Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru with a popular platform to actualise his gubernatorial ambition which had been unfairly denied him by the powers that be as his victories at the polls were successfully stolen in the past.“ We are confident that the people’s votes will count this time as the audacious misconduct of snatching ballot boxes and use of fraudulent incident forms have been reasonably eradicated with the enhanced use of the card readers.“As an ethnic nationality, the 5th in Nigeria, it is our hope that Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru and the APC will speedily reach out to his fellow contestants within the party and unite or the tendencies so that with unity, the desired change will occur in the government of Delta State. Congratulations to Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru and APC for getting it right this around.”