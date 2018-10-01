Ogboru Leads Others In Delta APC Governorship Primary
LAGOS OVTOBER 1ST ( URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Ovedje Ogboru is leading in the Delta State Governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC which started yesterday.
The voting process which spanned all through the night, was conducted under tight security as voting ended at about 10:30am.
The election is being held at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba.
The APC election committee headed by General Lawrence Onoja (rtd), is said to be peaceful and orderly.
Details coming soon
Vanguard