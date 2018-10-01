Gunmen On Army Uniform Invade Delta Police Stations, Kill 2 , Cart Away Arms

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen suspected to be pirates dressed in Army uniform, weekend, invaded the Aboh Police Divisional Headquarters, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, and shot dead two police officers.

It was gathered that another police officer was left in critical condition and receiving treatment in the hospital, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

The gunmen, sources said, arrived the community in the early hours of Saturday, opened fire on Police officers on duty at the station, before making away with some ammunition.

Giving details of the incident, a source in the community said: “The Police were taken unawares by the gunmen. They attacked the Police station, killed two officers and the ones that survived escaped with bullet injuries.

“One of the Police officers died on the spot and the other died on the way to the hospital, while the ones that are injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“They also made away with ammunition at the Police station. A plain-clothes female officer, who was at the gate of the Police station, escaped unhurt after she told the gunmen that she was a flood victim, who came to seek refuge at the Police station.

“When they left there, they went to the Marine Police post in the community and stole the engine of a patrol boat.”

Another source said the gunmen also went to Ndoni Community Marine Police and opened fire at them.

He added that “they stole the engine of an abandoned military patrol boat.” Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident, saying two Police officers were killed. He said the Police have commenced investigation into the matter.