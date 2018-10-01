Urhobo Monarch, Indigenes Cry Out For Help As Flood Submerges Their Communities

Share This





















By Young Erhiurhoro“As you can see, the whole of the palace and all the compounds around this place are already swept by the flood. We want to appeal to the Delta State Flood Management Committee to come to our aid immediately. The flood does not only affect residential houses in the community but also affected our farms and fish ponds. Many unmatured cassava farms are badly affected. The committee should be moving around. They should not just based their operations on the statistics released by NEMA. I seriously beg the committee to visit us at this moment of our need. The IDPs camps established by the state government are not enough to cater for the needs of the flood victims. The committee should come to our aid immediately.” The Odion’Rode said.In Ohoror community, many of the residents were seen packing their belongings from the affected houses. One of the victims of the flood in the community, Mr. Moses Young said, “many of the victims are now squatting with their kinsmen that are not affected. I don’t really know, is Ohoror community not part of Delta state? The government should come to our aid as fast as possible. We are talking about lives now, what about our crops that are already destroyed? You know, this community is an agricultural community. We produce a lot of crops here. In short, farmers here lost millions of naira to this ravaging flood already. I’m even one of them. Many of us are today in huge debt as we took the money as loans from banks and co-operative societies. We have no means to refund these loans again. The government should rescue and aid us from this untold hardship caused by the flood.”The story was not also different in Agadama community. During our visit to the area, many of the residents were wailing and gnashing their teeth over the horrible effects of the flood. Many who spoke to our reporter were unanimously of the view that, flood was a menace and a big challenge to agricultural production in the community.“This is how we suffer the destructive effects of the flood every farming season. The flood affects both our means of livelihood and our residential houses every year. We have nothing to say than the government to give us aid and financial support.“ Security and protection of lives and properties are the fundamental rights of the citizens that must be provided by the government. Our representatives in the government are not also helping matters as well. This is where the people are saying that, they only represent their interests and their pockets and not the interests of the people. If not, at a time like this, they supposed to be closer to the community and the flood victims. They don’t feel the impacts because they stay in the cities. They should try to be their brother’s keepers.” he appealed.