Woman Raped And Killed In Urhobo Community

The vicim’s corpse was discovered in her farm by a search party made up of youths from the community, a day after she was declared missing.Confirming the incident, a Police source at the Otu-Jeremi Police Station, disclosed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “One person, a male in his early 20s, has been arrested in connection with the incident.“The suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, having confessed to the crime.”