Clark Warns Oshiomole Against Imposing Uduaghan As APC Candidate In Delta South

This was contained in a letter personally signed by Clark to Oshiomohle, dated 21st September, 2018, titled ” CONCERNS OVER THE THREATS OF IMPOSITION OF DR. EMMANUEL UDUAGHAN AS APC SENATORIAL CANDIDATE IN MY ZONE ( DELTA SOUTH)”.The elderstatman warned that both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, being the two leading political movements in the country at the moment, to eschew the politics of impunity and imposition, at all levels.He said ” It is the right of Dr. Uduaghan, a very distinguished son of the area, to aspire and run for the office in question. It must be recognized however, that his ambition and, as a matter of fact, that of any other person, must not be allowed to infringe on the rights of others. This is especially in a culturally diverse environment such as Delta South. For the avoidance of doubt, let me bring to your attention that the present ward delineation stands as follows: -Ijaw 42 Wards, Isoko 24 Wards, Itsekiri 17 Wards, Urhobo 6 Wards”.“As you well know, I no longer belong to any political party since I retired from active party politics in 2015. At my age, now over 91 years, this is a position I still maintain. I, however, continue to exercise my right to comment, or participate in, discourse on issues that affect our country, or directly, impinge on the rights and well being of Nigerians, far and wide. It is in this context and particularly as an indigene of Delta South Senatorial zone, and where I was a Senator, that I write to call your attention to the stream of complaints reaching me from concerned members of the APC, about plans to foist my former Governor and son, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, as sole Candidate”.He further noted ” Gladly, aspirants from all the groups have shown interest. The best which your party could do, in such circumstance, is to ensure that no Candidate is given preferential standing above others. They should be allowed to consult, negotiate and reach out to other stakeholders, openly and transparently”.” This is the only way to help to maintain the peace and inter-ethnic harmony in the area, and deepen the democracy, at all level. Similarly, I observe, with disgust and disappointment, the continuous role of the Governors and former Governors; both in APC and in the PDP, where they use their influence and state resources to undermine their party, and the elected officials of the party”“Tthese Governors, and their predecessors in office, dictate to the elected officials, and overrule party decisions; this act is unhealthy, unconstitutional and therefore, unacceptable and nauseating. This is a battle I have been fighting since 2011. The aftermath of this unconstitutional interfere has remained a bitter pill to swallow, for some of the parties which perpetrated such acts in previous elections”.He warned ” Aspiring political stakeholders must be allowed to pursue their ambitions in a manner devoid of threats, coercion or undue influence. Aspirants must always be encouraged to test their acceptance and popularity in a healthy and sportsmanly manner”