APC NWC Clears Utomi, Ojugbo For Delta Governorship Race

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has cleared Prof. Pat Utomi and Cairo Ojugbo as the party governorship aspirants in Delta State governor.

While waiting for the clearance of other aspirants, their clearance has put to rest the issue of Chief Great Ogboru as sole APC governorship candidate in the state as being envisage by his loyalists.

The committee disqualified the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, from contesting Saturday’s Oyo State APC governorship primary for failing to participate in the mandatory one year National Youth Service scheme at the time he graduated from the university at 25 years old.

The party equally cleared Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, and his two challengers, Obafemi Hamzat and Jide Sanwo-Olu.

This was contained in a report of the screening committee released in Abuja on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the party also postponed the conduct of the primary till Sunday. This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.