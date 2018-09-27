N5bn LG Workers’ Bailout: Okowa Deserves Commendation, Not Criticism-Onuesoke

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned the situation whereby people are found of only condemning Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and not praising him when he performed.

Onuesoke made the statement at Asaba, Delta State while responding to questions from newsmen on Okowa’s released of the sum of N5 billion to the 25 Local Government councils to augment the payment of their workers’ salaries.

He argued that in such a fit, the governor need to be commended for resolving the problems of the local government workers’ salaries, adding that rather his detractors pretended as if not good has happened.

He said it is amazing why people should go about condemning the governor and not commending him when he performed.

Onuesoke who said Okowa’s detractors who have never seen anything good in his achievements must understand that the Governor is not indebted to local government workers or primary school teachers as being peddled in some quarters, stressing that the state government was not responsible for the payment of local government employees and so could not be held responsible for the non-payment.

According to him, “The only thing that connects Delta state Government to the local government is the money accruing from the federal allocation and what is meant for the state is disbursed to state, while the one for local government is disbursed to them. What the government does as state government is to add 10 per cent of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to their money through what is called JAC Committee.”

He reiterated that Okowa has done a lot for the State in the past three years of his administration, adding that the impact of his administration is being felt in all parts of the State.

“He came into office at a time when there was a serious economic recession in the country and this affected the revenue of the State. But as a Governor with a vision and on a mission, he has carried on efficiently and Deltans are seeing things for themselves that they have a capable and experienced Governor,” he stated.

Onuesoke said Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievements in less than three years in office has qualified him to remain in power for a second term come 2019, stressing that the commendation of the Governor’s infrastructural achievements by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, is yet another testimony of the success story of the Okowa administration since he assumed office.

“All together, Wike and Ibori’s commendation of Governor Okowa for his beneficial governance is in order. More of such comments and appraisals are needed to galvanise the governor to reposition the state in every imaginable way that would generate growth and development. As it is often said, eulogy imbues the receiver with greater zeal to excel,” he stated.

The PDP Chieftain further explained that since Okowa resumed office, hundreds of kilometres of roads have either been built to open up hitherto inaccessible areas or upgraded to remedy the attendant dilapidation of yesteryears.

“His achievements in education, health, employment, security, human capacity development and other endeavors are innumerable,” he recalled