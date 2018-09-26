2019: All Grand Allaince Party Commissions 12,000 Female Canvassers To Uproot Okowa

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The creativity and ingenuity of the Delta State Chairman of All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP) Prince Alex Oyoro has taken a new dimension on Wednesday at Boji-Boji Owa in Ika North East Local Government Council as 12,000 female volunteersin what is known as ‘AGAP Operation Rule Delta 2019’ were commissioned as door to door canvassers to uproot Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa out of office in 2019.

The elegant and beautiful girls who are under graduates and Youth Corpers all look like models on the international runaway.



Addressing the Canvassers and party loyalists, the Co-ordinator of ‘AGAP Operation Rule Delta 2019′ in Ika North-East and South Mr. Solomon Obuh an erudite lawyer urged them to be steadfast and fearless in their mission to rescue Delta State from the misrule and decay that has pervaded it since 2007 till date.Responding on behalf of the Canvassers, Miss Scholastica Ogwu said’ We are young girls of Delta origin who are or went to different Universities and other tertiary institutions across the country and we interact with our fellow students from other States and also visit other States but we realized that Delta is the most backward State in the Country in terms of Infrastructure, development, economic growth and unemployment .“Delta State only glory is in the entertainment and sports industries and Majority of the actors ply their trade outside the State. Hence we the Canvassers have volunteered to join AGAP platform to uproot Governor Okowa from government house in the 2019 elections with our votes and that of our converts”. The AGAP Chairman Prince Alex Oyoro who was obviously excited could not hold his emotions as he rephrased the song of popular Nigeria musician Davido ‘ Chioma my baby’ into ‘Pretty Canvassers rescue your State ooo’