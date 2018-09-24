Its Time UPU Intercede In Omo-Agege, O’tega And Ogboru Fracas

Share This





















By Young ErhiurhoroThis battle is mainly between Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on who to control the party leadership structure. Without hiding the truth, this battle has adversely torn the party apart in the state. At the moment, we are having parallel executive members of the state executive council of the party. What a coincidence!However, my reason of writing this short piece is that the political imbroglio in the state APC is not between Urhobo and another ethnic group but a battle within Urhobo. This political drama in Urhobo today was experienced many times ago in the political history of the Urhobo people. This is not the first time. This is where the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) needs to come in. The Urhobo Progress Union as a socio-cultural group of the Urhobo people cannot separate itself from olitcs. As a mouth piece of the Urhobo people, must stand firm to defend the integrity of the Urhobo people in every situation especially situation like this very one. It is an ugly situation that the Urhobo are again putting shame upon themselves at the moment.This kind of political situation had robed us of our mandate number of times, even in this new political dispensation. I seriously implore the UPU to immediately step in to settle the issue. Though, the ravaging issue is purely party issue but its indirect effects after the elections are huge and enormous on the development and unity of Urhobo. If the UPU leave this issue unsolved, it will further breed things like greed, avarice, jealousy, hatred, dis-unity and other evils. We want Olorogun Moses Taiga to take the bull by the horn by demonstrating his

What actually is the cause of this political enmity in the party?

If really we want to be sincere to ourselves as Urhobo people, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor is a founding and financial member of the party from the beginning of its foundation. He single-handedly financed the Delta state chapter of the party. He was the one that spent his hand earned money to establish the party in the state. He contested as governor and senator respectively under the platform of the party in Delta state but could not win because of the PDP sharpened long claws. Then, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was a faithful servant and member of the PDP in the state. He was at that time serving his PDP god fathers in order for him to have a place as the head of the state. He later decamped to the Labour Party after the PDP powers betrayed him in the party primaries. The PDP ticket was at the end given to Chief Amori. At the general elections of 2015, Chief Amori won the Delta Senatorial District against the expense of Senator Omo-Agege . Although Omo-Agege later became the Senator through court process.

However, having resumed his official and political duties as a senator in the red chambers and as a politician full of future political ambitions, he defected to the APC after few months. The party’s leadership warmly welcomed him into the party and thereafter, Senator Omo-Agege became a full-fledged member of APC according to the party’s constitution.

Unfortunately, powers have changed hands in no distant time in the party in Delta state. Senator Omo-Agege didn’t spend a minute as a member of the party before he was power drunk and started showing his political rascality as the highest elected figure in the party from Delta state. With this at the back of his mind, he started lording on every member of the party, whether old or new. First, was the issue of party leadership. In a town where a tenant will ask the landlord to pay him house rent, such a town would become inhabitable soon. This is the true picture of what Senator Omo-Agege is doing to Olorogun Emerhor in the party at the moment.

By Urhobo cultural standard in regard this issue, it is uncalled for. An invited guest to a dinner, cannot claim to be the host of such a dinner. He remains an invited guest. With what Senator Omo-Agege is doing to Olorogun Emerhor at the moment, so many Urhobos are now envisaging and insinuating that Senator Omo-Agege could still be working for PDP in the state. He might come to the APC as a disguise and political clown to scatter and disorganize the party to enable PDP carry the day again in 2019.

Without doubt, APC is now factionalized in Delta state as a result of the seed of discord planted by Senator Omo-Agege in the party. Party members are at the moment recognized and respect two state chairmen in the persons of Chief Cyril Ogodo and Prophet Jones Erue and two state leaders in the person of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. After this issue of leadership, here came the issue of party structure. As it is with Senator Omo-Agege as always a smart guy and a good errand boy to President Buhari and APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, he again wanted to be in charge of the administrative structure of the party. He wants to put in place his political loyalists in every position in the party so that the party can give to his political ally, Chief Great Ogboru, the man whose popularity he wants to cover up his sins, a free gubernatorial ticket. Having knew his political tricks, Olorogun Emerhor stood his ground against him during the party past Congresses. This therefore led to parallel executive lists in the state. Many of the founding members of the party in the state who craved their indulgence to the leadership of the party in the state under Olorogun O’tega Emerhor are now saying that, Senator Omo-Agege should tender unreserved public apology to Olorogun Emerhor to end this issue before the party primaries.

Why should UPU comes into this matter at this materiel time?

Interestingly, UPU as Urhobo mouth piece in political, development, security and cultural issues in Nigeria and other parts of the world, should step into the matter as soon as possible to stop further aggravating the issue before the general elections. Urhobos must take their rightful place in Delta state through this 2019 general elections. But without thorough mediation and reconciliation by the UPU, the Urhobos would still be mountains of yesterday in this state. The Urhobos would be dancing round the same spot like a cripple. As an essayist on culture and a political analyst, I want to strongly advise and encourage Olorogun Moses Taiga and his excos to put in order the falling Urhobo house. Late HRM, Benjamin Okumagba, former UPU president-general and Oruese of Okere Kingdom had done it even during the time of Chief James Ibori and other Urhobo sons in Delta PDP. It was after the issue was resolved by the UPU that Chief Ibori was installed the leader of the party that led to his winning the governorship election in 1999. The UPU have every right to settle his own house whenever the house is on fire. Let us remove politics and political parties from this issue. Let’s take it as issue between two Urhobo worthy sons. On the APC political scene, there are virtually no Urhobo wise people that are neutral to handle this matter. This issue had just put division, enmity and hatred between the two factions. We must not forget that modern politics has grown beyond this level.

Funny enough, the way and manner we play our politics in Urhobo land since the first republic to this present one shows that we have no credible and viable politicians. It is a crude and old method of playing politics: Politics of calumny, division, thuggering, assassination, eye-service, name-calling and other evils. I don’t want to dance around the bush. I want us to hit the nail on the head straight away. The Urhobos say, “Kolanut lasts longer in the mouth of the elders”. It now behooves on the UPU to face this challenge once and for all. Urhobos cannot continue to suffer shame and failure in every electoral year in the hands of her enemies. UPU should put a stop to this political challenge now. Time is never on our side again, this is the right time for the UPU to take over the settlement and reconciliation of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru with all their political supporters and loyalists in APC! Let the APC in Delta state be forewarned, that without settlement of this issue, as confided in me by a renowned political scientist (name withheld) from the Urhobo nation during my field trip that, it would be difficult for the APC to take over the state despite all their boastings in the 2019 general elections because of division and enmity. As we chant and shout, “APC, rescue Delta!”, let us stand on the tripod of unity, love and peace to give true meaning to our everyday shouting and boasting. The Urhobos cannot be happy when their only house and hope is on fire and fury.

Young Erhiurhoro; Kjc is a reporter and a member of the Urhobo Historical Society.