FLOOD: Delta Govt Establishes Six Internally Displaced Persons Camps

Also put in place is the state Flood Management Committee to handle the welfare of the IDPs.The State Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, disclosed these after the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday inside the EXCO chamber, Government House, Asaba.He said that the Flood Management Committee, which is headed by the Commissioner for Bureau for Special Duties, has the Commissioners for Health, Environment, Information, Local Government Affairs, Women Affairs, Community and Social Development and the Chairmen of about 16 Local Government Areas identified to be affected by the flood as members.The local government areas are Aniocha South, Bomadi, Burutu, Warri South, Warri North, Warri South West, Patani, Ughelli South and Isoko North.Also identified to be affected are Isoko South, Udu, Okpe, Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West.He noted that members of the committee have since commenced work towards achieving the purpose for which the committee was established.Ogbueshi Ukah disclosed that the IDP camps are located at Ogbe-Afor Primary School, Asaba, Oshimili South, Ewulu Grammar School, Ewulu, Aniocha South And Utagba-Ogbe Technical College Kwale, Ndokwa West.Others are Emede Grammar School Emede, Isoko South, Omorka Primary School, Illah, Oshimili North and Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro, Isoko North.He said that the people of Tuomo in Burutu and Tsekelewu in Warri North have been relocated to higher ground and relief materials sent to them.According to the Commissioner for Information, the EXCO extensively discussed the 2019 budget proposals which will soon be forwarded to the Delta State House of Assembly for deliberation and passage into law as the 2019 budget.