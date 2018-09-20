Alleged N3.48bn Fraud: Presidential Panel Secures Arrest Warrant Against Nwaoboshi

Share This





















A Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, issued the warrant dated Sept.18 and signed by Akanni Olaide, the Chief District Judge II, FCT.Spokesperson of the panel, Lucie-Ann Laha, made a copy of the warrant available to the media on Thursday.The panel is accusing Nwaoboshi of fraudulent acquisition of property and embezzlement of contract sum to the tune of N3.48 billion, among others.The serving PDP senator, representing Delta North, is alleged to have illegally acquired houses, an estate and a company all worth billions of naira, in Asaba, the Delta capital.According to the panel, he also used stolen public funds to acquire a house in Apapa, Lagos, and another property in London that had yet to be identified.Nwaoboshi is said to have committed the alleged offences while serving as a commissioner in Delta.The panel disclosed that it launched investigation into the case following a tip-off by a whistle-blower.It said the decision to seek the arrest warrant followed the “refusal” of the lawmaker and “the other owners” of the identified property to honour its invitation.