Flood Submerges 33 Houses In Delta Community, Sacks 300 Residents

The flood as a result of the rainfall also sacked about 300 residents of the community and damaged several vehicles.It was gathered that as a result of the perennial flood disaster, the community has been cut off from neighbouring towns.Speaking with Journalists in the area, the Akaeze 1, Ewulu community, Chief Festus Awuta said the community was currently facing difficult times as the IDP camps provided by the state government cannot take the people in the community who have been rendered homeless by the rainfall, and the flood.He said “We have never had this kind of experience in this magnitude. In 2012 when the flooding took place, it was between October and November, but this year, it came earlier, our houses are destroyed, many of my people are now homeless, The IDP camps will not take care of my people. We are appealing to the Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to come to our aid; my people have no homes for now”.Also speaking with journalists, the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr Earnest Ogwezze said, “It’s rather unfortunate that the flood menace sacked residents of the community, and destroyed several houses. We have asked the victims to move into the camps but they are reluctant.”Delta In Delta State, Secretary of Powerlines Community, Mr. Emma Ekube, said a blind victims died after the wooden boat they were trying to escape with capsized in the flood water, adding that the house of the blind victim and others had already been submerged by the flood.Ekube, who spoke with newsmen at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camp at Ogbe-Afor Primary School in Asaba, said the two children of the blind victim survived the accident, lamenting that the entire area had been submerged by flood water from River Niger.Saying that most of the victims were reluctant to vacate the place and move to IDP camp so as to protect whatever was left of their property, he said; “A man lost his life there. The boat he was using to come out from his house to escape from the flood capsized.“He was trying to come out from the water. His two children who were with him survived. The drowned man is blind and he should be in his 60s. It happened four days ago.”Ekube, who is a fisherman, said “I was also a victim of the 2012 flood but I did not go to the IDP camp provided then by the state government but I decided to move my family to the camp against the opinion of other residents that their 2012 camp experience was nothing to write home about.“I feel it is better to come out of that place. My family is safe, my five children and my wife they are here now. I have been telling my people in Powerline to come to the camp.”