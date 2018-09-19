Angry Mob Sets Suspected ‘Keke’ Thief Ablaze, Arrests Two In Warri

Share This





















Our source disclosed that two other suspected members of the criminal gang were also arrested by officers from the Nigeria Police Force “B” Division while another managed to escape.The four-man suspected robbery gang reportedly shot sporadically into the air in an attempt to rob and cart away a tricycle from its operator.It was gathered that the tricycle operator raised alarm, attracting other tricycle operators as well as passersby who gave the suspects a chase.In the process, one of them was apprehend and set ablaze before the arrival of the police at the scene.After further combing of the area, the Police also arrested the other two suspects who are currently cooling off their heels in detention.When contacted, Divisional Police Officer “B” Division, SP Ebi Orubiri, however, declined comments on the matter as he referred our Correspondent to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka.Contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the report saying, “ “It is confirmed. They were caught trying to rob a Keke. One escaped, two were arrested and one was set ablaze.”