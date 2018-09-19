Uduaghan Promises To Involve Youths In Security Of Oil Installations, Communities

Share This





















Related

He equally promised to sponsor a bill that will ensure five per cent community ownership of oil and non-oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region if elected as a senator.The former governor who is contesting for the Delta South Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 General Elections urged youths in the region to approach their agitations for development through non-violent means.Uduaghan spoke as a special guest of honour at the maiden edition of Isoko Youth Summit organised by the Isoko National Youth Association, led by its National President, Mr Ovie Umuakpo, at the Civic Centre in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.The former governor in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Monoyo Edon, on Tuesday said he would involve youths in his efforts to partner the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to bring lasting peace to the region.Speaking on the theme, ‘Retooling the Isoko Youth for Good Governance and Political Participation,’ Uduaghan said, “Yes, the oil companies might be at your backyard but if you’re unemployable, you leave them no choice but to hire competent hands from other areas. But when you are skilled, even the government would join in your cause because no father wants his son to suffer in the midst of plenty.“Our youth must strive to be peaceful and united in their agitation. Peace gives birth to good children any day. By God’s grace, when the people of Delta South give me their senatorial mandate in the next election, I will largely involve our youths in the security of our communities as well as oil installations therein. It would be a win-win for our youths who would be paid for securing a peaceful business environment for investors and companies to operate optimally.“This will run concurrently with the five per cent community ownership of industries that I am proposing in our area. As a crisis manager, I know that once communities have a sense of ownership in the operations of companies, they will protect their facilities jealously.”He observed that Niger Delta youth leaders were becoming articulate and active contributors to nation building, adding youth leaders in the region must embrace education in their activities if they wished to be involved in the “engine room of governance.”