O’tega Summits Nomination Form, Says ‘No Going Back On Delta Central Senatorial Race’

Share This





















Related

The party leader cum senatorial aspirant made the vow recently in his Evwreni residence in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state as the entire APC Delta Central gave him a royal welcome from Abuja where he submitted his nomination form.Speaking during the carnival-like political event, the chairman of the APC Delta Central Elders/Leaders, Chief Sylvester Kohwo said, “Olorogun O’tega Emerhor is our choice. Since he has accepted our plea to run for the senatorial seat, we will solidly stand by him and also vote for him during the primaries. We must also announce to all of you that, we are in support of the direct primaries endorsed by the NEC for Delta state.“Any position you are running for, come out to the field and let’s see your acceptability by the people. We are also in support of the Buhari’s re-election bid. In fact, we are key supporters of the Buhari second tenure. To round up my short speech, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor is our next senator and President Buhari is our next president.”Also speaking during the event, the state chairman of the party, Chief Cyril Ogodo said, “You know as the duly elected chairman of the party in the state, I only have few words to utter in this occasion. What I can say is that, Delta state APC is solidly working for Buhari re-election. It’s a dream we must realize in 2019. For Delta Central Senatorial District, my elders and leaders and all our party members present, your choice is our choice. We have no other choice than the one you present to us in the excos. Please, let me not say much.”In his response, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor who was highly elated over the royal welcome accorded him by the party, said, “Today, I’m overwhelm by this welcome you accorded me. I promised you last week that I will consult with my immediate family and my immediate political advisers over the message you want to send me to Abuja to represent the Urhobo people in the red chambers of the National Assembly, that is, Delta central senatorial district. I want to report to you that I have done that. Both my immediate family and my immediate political advisers agreed and supported me for the senatorial race. “If you elders and leaders of this great party can deemed it fit to select me to represent you and not only that, you also contributed your money to buy nomination form for me, just to give the Urhobo people fair representation, who am I to reject such an errand?”Speaking further, Olorogun Emerhor said, “I promise, I won’t disappoint my Urhobo people. You people observe that, the present senator is not representing the interests and needs of the Urhobo people. That is why you said, I should take over from him in 2019. Abi no be so?”Speaking to newsmen on the adoption of direct primaries in Delta state, the senatorial aspirant have this to say, “We agreed in Delta state here to go for direct primaries. That is what the national leadership of the party endorsed for the party in Delta state. What members need to do is to either get their online membership registration card or the old membership slip. Both shall work during the primaries.“ Direct primaries is the beauty of democracy. If you are contesting for any political position, come out to the field and let’s try our popularity and acceptability by the party members. Delta state APC is solidly behind President Buhari in the 2019 general elections. For the Delta Central senatorial seat, I have the strong belief that, I shall win the position hitch-free.”Ema royal dance and Udje cultural troupe of Aladja entertained the people with their melodious songs and beautiful dance steps during the political meeting.