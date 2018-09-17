Odion’Rode Of Evwreni Kingdom Celebrates Marriage In Grand Style

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was celebration of royalties of mixed cultures between Evwreni Kingdom and Benin Kingdom as the Odion’Rode of Evwreni Kingdom, His Highness, Ebruphiyor Jemre recently celebrated his marriage in grand style in his palace at Unenurhie town, Evwreni Kingdom in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state.

The Odion’Rode who is next in traditional hierarchy to the Ovie of Evwreni Kingdom married his beloved queen from the great Benin Kingdom in Edo state. After the traditional payment of the bride price and other traditional demands to the families of the queen in her home town at Benin city, the bride groom who is now a legally recognized queen in Unenurhie community was later escorted by her family members to the palace of the Odion’Rode at Unenurhie community as tradition demands.

Speaking to our correspondent during the event, the Odion’Rode who was highly elated have this to say: “Today is a remarkable day in my life and that of my community, Unenurhie. As a young traditional ruler in Evwreni Kingdom, I must do this to be a complete and responsible traditional leader to my people. I’m very happy over what is happening today. It’s just the work of God.



“Let me at this time thank my head and the overall clan head, HRM, Oghenekevwe Kumane, Eruvwedede 111, the Ovie of Evwreni Kingdom for his great support to me. I must also appreciate the efforts of Oba Dennis Umukoro, the Otota of Unenurhie community. I can’t forget in hurry the huge contributions made by the Unenurhie women folk ably led by the women leader, Mrs. Comfort Okreghe and also the Ilotu led by their leader, Chief Priest Peter Ogbovwan, Unenurhie youths, all chiefs present and most importantly, the Aghogho Cultural Dance group ably led by their leaders, Prince Young Erhiurhoro and Mr. Charles Efedudu. I also thank Chief John Iyu and Chief Collins Udi from Evwreni town and many others too numerous to mention.

“Lastly, both my paternal and maternal families are not left out. They really stood with me all through the period. They gave me huge financial and moral support in all the activities of the marriage. I thank all of you,” The Odion’Rode said.

Also speaking during the marriage event was the Otota of Unenurhie community, Oba Dennis Umukoro who thanked all invited guests that graced the occasion on behalf of the community. “I must thank the entire Unenurhie community in particular and Evwreni Kingdom in general for their support in this event. Odion’Rode is our traditional head and we must accord him the honour he deserves,” The Otota said.

The marriage ceremony as a traditional and royal occasion was spiced up by Aghogho Cultural Dance with their melodious cultural songs and magic dance styles and Orator Terry Jabin aka Orovweyirhi (the man with nine wives) who dished out rib-cracking jokes and Urhobo riddles and fables to the cheers of the guests.

The marriage event ended with the presentation of different kinds of gifts and money to the new couple by family members, friends and well wishers.