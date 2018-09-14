Onuesoke Faults Buhari’s Appointment Of New DSS Boss, Urges Nigeria To Vote Out APC

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi as the new Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) as replacement for Matthew Seiyefa who was appointed by then Acting President, Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo as Acting Director-General of DSS following the sack of Lawal Daura by the VP on August 7.

Reacting to the news break while speaking to Airport Correspondent at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Onuesoke disclosed that appointing Bichi, a Northerner as replacement to Seiyefa, a Southerner and most senior have tarnished Buhari’s image and vindicated those who accused him of tribalism, nepotism, sectionalism and bigotry.

He described the removal of Seiyefa who was the second in command to Daura, as a “disregard for the conditions precedent for a united Nigeria and an inclusive country.”

“Besides, there are other two senior officers from the South before Bichi. Why did he not appoint any of them according to the hierarchy of seniority. I am curious as to how most of the appointees to the head of our security sectors are from the northern part of the country. Does this mean that the southerners are not enlisted into these forces? Before anyone read meanings to this question, I need good answers and explanations to clarify my observation not ethnic diatribes,” he stated.

The PDP Chieftain who claimed that Buhari have unfortunately missed a golden opportunity to rewrite wrongs and prove those accusing him of being a Northern President wrong with his latest appointment, argued that the appointment was not only shocking and backwards, it is a clear demonstration that the President is not hiding on his alleged agenda of preferring the North above all other tribes and religion in Nigeria.

To put the wrong in the right perceptively, Onuesoke consequently called on Nigeria electorates to vote out Buhari, warning that what will happen after 2019 if Buhari wins can best be imagined at this rate.

“He does not even hide his tribalism anymore. I wonder why he is continuously being referred to as Nigerian president when his actions clearly state that he is for the north and north alone. Members of PDP warn Nigerians in 2015 about Buhari’s nepotism and tribalistic behavior, they called them the wailing wailers. Just as the Party is still warning Nigerians to shine their eyes because if Nigerians make the mistake of allowing Buhari to come back in 2019, Nigerians will be sorry for them self, a word is enough for the wise,” Onuesoke advised.