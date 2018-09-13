AGAP Vows To Produce Delta Governor In 2019

Share This





















Related

Prince Oyoro made this assertion at Isiokolo, the headquarters of Ethiope East, the intellectual haven of Delta State were he went to present the Party manifesto to the people of the State.The AGAP Chairman who was received by a mammoth crowd said “Today I am overwhelmed with the large crowd that came out to listen to the manifesto of AGAP the new generation Party. The most thrilling part is that this crowd is made of intellectuals and when you have intellectuals listeners and they give you their approval with the kind of applause you gave me now then is a sign of success” Continuing, Oyoro said. ”Having gotten your support and with the acceptance that AGAP I have received across the State, I am confident that AGAP will produce the next Governor of Delta State in 2019″. A thirty man Strategy and Mobilization Committee with Prof. Jude Okoro as Chairman and Dr. Felix Otu as Secretary was inaugurated to achieve the aim.