Delta Tops List Of Federal Allocation With N101.19bn In First Half Of 2018

The 3 tiers of government in the first half of 2018 shared over N3.95trillion.The information which was disclosed by Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITE) quarterly report revealed that Delta state received allocation of N101.19bn in the first half of 2018.Delta state was followed by Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Bayelsa with N100.20bn, N85.01 and N77.14bn respectively, while Osun state ranks at the bottom of the list with allocation of N10.24bn, and closely followed by Cross River and Ekiti states.NEITI report showed that the disbursement made by Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) increased by 41% when compared to 2017 allocation within the same period.According to the report, the federal government received N1.65trillion, while the 36 states received N1.3trillion and the 774 local governments got N795billion.The report also showed a 35% increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) disbursement over the period the report covered.