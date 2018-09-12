Team Delta Opimistic Of Retaining National Youth Games Title For Fourth Time

Share This





















The NYG, which provides a level playing field for young athletes under the ages of 15, began yesterday at the Sports Complex of the University of Ilorin.Team Delta, which has won all three past editions of the NYG, began on a bright note, capturing one gold medal in female judo event and another in the female cycling event.The state also got three silver medals (two in judo and one in wrestling event).Speaking with to journalists yesterday, Okowa said Team Delta would go the extra length to defend its title.“We assured our governor of retaining the NYG title before we departed Asaba, and that is what we are here to do.Our athletes spent some time in camp training very hard for this Games, and I see no reason why we can’t defend the title.”Okowa stated that Team Delta is inspired by the facilities at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, which was recently completed by the state government, and used for the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship ‘Asaba 2018.’Team Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa were leading the medals table yesterday.A total of 33 states are taking part in this year’s NYG, and are competing in 33 sports.Our Reporter learnt yesterday that the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba has been picked as venue for the South-south zonal elimination for the main National Sports Festival, which had suffered several postponements since Eko 2012. The fiesta will now hold in Abuja in December.