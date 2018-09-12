NUPENG Orders Members To Stop Distribution Of Petroleum Products In Delta

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG has ordered its workers to stop work in Delta State and protest against the oppressive habit the management of Sterling Energy Exploration Company (SEEPCO) and its drilling arm, British Oil and Gas Limited (BOGEL).

Furthermore, the Union has placed an embargo on the distribution and supply of petroleum products in Delta State since yesterday.

This came up after the management of Sterling Energy Exploration Company (SEEPCO) and its drilling arm, British Oil and Gas Limited (BOGEL) were alleged to have used military men to forcefully evacuate about 3,000 workers from their five drilling rigs operated in Kwale and Warri areas of Delta State.

SEEPCO, in collaboration with its drilling arm, British Oil and Gas Limited, has been accused of terminating the affected employees’ appointments based on the companies’ refusal to allow workers’ representation by NUPENG and other unions.

While speaking yesterday in Lagos, Prince Williams Akporeha, President of NUPENG, issued a twenty-four-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian Army to withdraw its soldiers from the premises of SEEPCO, and BOGEL.