Action Movement Political Forum Backs Emerhor For Senate, Buhari For President

By Young Erhuirhobo

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 10TH (URHOBOODAY)-Action Movement Political Forum (AMPF), a vibrant political forum based in Unenurhie community, Evwreni Kingdom in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state, mobilizing and working for APC in Evwreni Ward in particular and Delta state in general, have fully threw their weight behind Olorogun O’tega Emerhor as he joined the senatorial race of Delta Central Senatorial district. The forum also gave their political support for President Buhari’s re-election bid.

In a statement issued by the political forum during an enlarged meeting held recently at Unenurhie town and signed by the Chairman, Comrade Fidelis Apare and the Secretary, Mr. Sunday Erediyoma, read, “As a matter of importance and necessity, we in the Action Movement Political Forum (AMPF) considers it expedient especially in this moment when Nigeria is preparing for the 2019 general elections to support our father, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON as he joined the senatorial race of the Delta Central Senatorial district and as the Delta state APC leader without apology to any person or group within or outside the APC.

“We are recognizing and accepting Olorogun Emerhor as APC leader in Delta state based on the political progress and growth he brought to the party both at the national and the state level. He is one of the founding fathers of the party in Delta state. Olorogun Emerhor deserves our recognition and full support. He has been contributing immensely to sustain the party in the state. Olorogun Emerhor deserves an award from this political forum just to stir him to do more for the party. “

In the same vein, the forum is equally throwing its full political support on President Buhari second tenure bid.

“ Looking at the developmental strides and transcendental milestones recorded in this first tenure of our president, Muhamandu Buhari under the APC led federal government, we in Action Movement Political Forum thought it wise to support President Buhari for a second tenure bid. Our president deserves a second tenure. This will enable him to accomplish the full mission and vision the APC as a party designed to change this great country for the better,” the statement disclosed.