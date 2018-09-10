Why Delta APC Elders, Leaders Purchase Senatorial Nomination Form For Emerhor O’tega

Share This





















By Young ErhuirhoboAddressing the teeming crowds of party faithfuls during the presentation of the form to O’Tega, , Chief S. Kohwo disclosed that considering the rascality and pomposity being displayed by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the Senate and his activities in the party in recent times, they the elders and leaders of the party thought it wise that Senator Omo-Agege cannot represent the interest of the Urhobo nation comes 2019.According to him, “The Urhobo people need a vibrant and credible political personality that can represent the interest of the entire Delta central and not just the interest of some mischief makers and rascals in the senatorial district.“That vibrant political figure is no other person than the leader of our party in Delta state. He is Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON, the Urhukpe of the universe. He is the only man who is politically fit to contend power with those rascals and political prostitutes parading themselves as leaders of the party.” Speaking further Kohwo maintained that they considered it important to pull our financial resources together to purchased both the expression of interest form and the nomination form of senate for their leader, Olorogun Emerhor to honourably join the senatorial race of the party to save the Urhobo people from the political mess Senator Omo-Agege put them all this while.Responding to the request and presentations of the Elders/Leaders Forum of the Delta Central APC, the Nigerian acclaimed entrepreneur, Olorogun Emerhor have this to say, “In the first place, I’m greatly overwhelmed and also taken by surprise by these presentations. For you, the elders and leaders of our great party to contribute the sum of seven million naira to purchase this nomination form for me to run for the senatorial seat of the district shows you are men and women of truth and justice in the party. Well, I will consult with my immediate family over this call to service and gets back to you soon. I strongly believe that with you, we shall forcefully rescue Delta state from the failed government of the PDP.”During a media chat with the press, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor assured Deltans that APC would definitely win the 2019 general elections in the state. Hear him, “APC is very much on ground to take over power from the PDP government in Delta state comes 2019 general elections. For my people to come to me to say I should join the senatorial race of the party, it’s a call to service. You know the senate is a very important organ of government. It needs vibrant people that can negotiate and fight for the interest of their people. We don’t need rascals as senators. We need people that can give the Urhobo nation fair and true representation in the Senate. I believe, this is the reason why these respected elders and leaders of our party came to me to do just that for the Urhobo people.”The Urhukpe of Evwreni Kingdom however appealed to his teeming supporters to give him little time to consult with his immediate family and political associates as he promised to meet up with the party deadline to summit the form.Speaking in the same vein, the chairman of APC in Evwreni Ward, Comrade Sunday Egboya and other two respected leaders in the ward, Prince Ochuko Kumane and Chief Greg Atori said that Olorogun O’tega Emerhor is overdue for this political office.The trio however concluded saying, “…his Evwreni Ward is solidly behind him in this race and we also believe that the national leadership of our party is also behind our leader. Olorogun Emerhor is the saviour and leader of APC in Delta state without doubt. He is the saviour the Urhobo people is waiting for.”The visit however ended with the former presentation of both the expression of interest form and the nomination form to Olorogun O’tega Emerhor by Chief S. Kohwo on behalf of the Elders and Leaders Forum of the Delta Central APC amidst thunderous applause from party supporters.