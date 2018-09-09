Jones Erhue, Ogboru, Omo-Agege Shun Presidential Order On APC Direct Primaries

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) factional EXCO led by Prophet Jones Erue and loyal to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chief Great Ogboru has declared that any Direct primaries is not feasible in Delta State stating categorically that Delta APC cannot and will not undertake any direct primaries.

At a meeting of the factional State Executive Committee (SEC) held in Asaba on Friday with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in attendance and in control, the faction resolved that due to lack of a credible APC members register in the state and their determination that no credible register can be achieved any time from now and also due to high level of security threats on them as APC members in Delta State, APC Delta will not undertake any direct primaries but will engage only indirect primaries.

However, the question in everyone’s mind therefore is what happens to Delta’s participation in the Presidential direct primaries if the state does not have and cannot generate any credible members register as stated by Senator Omo-Agege-led faction.

A chieftain of the party in the state, who does not want his name in print due to sensitivity of the issue said that by the faction’s resolution, Senator Omo-Agege and Prophet Jones Exco seem to have either overruled the NEC of the APC or have thrown a challenge to the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole with regards to conducting direct primaries in Delta including the Presidential Direct Primaries.

He also said all hands must be on deck as to how the APC national executive committee intends to respond to Prophet Jones and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on their stand as it affects the Presidential Primaries and other primaries in Delta State.

Recall that other APC faction in the state loyal to Olorogun Otega Emerhor and Chief Hyacinth Enuha has thrown its weight behind state and presidential direct primaries in Delta state.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Aghogho Abraham Orotomah for the “Mainstream Members of Delta State APC”, the faction says no politician worth his salt should fear facing voters even as it commended the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for its decision on Direct Primaries in the election of candidates for the upcoming elections.

“It is no accident that even the advanced democracies from which we copied our presidential model, like the United States, insist on direct primaries in order to give the people a sense of ownership of the process, and the candidates a true sense of being the products of the will of the people,” the faction stated.

