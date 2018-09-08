Delta: 8-Year-Old Girl Killed As Fire Destroys Million Naira Properties In Uvwie

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An eight-year-old girl has been reportedly burnt to death as fire razed several apartments at Kolokolo area of Enerhen Town in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Our source gathered that the inferno occurred around 1pm destroying makeshift apartments and properties worth millions of naira.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the deceased whose identity could not be immediately ascertained was alleged to have been trapped in one of the apartments when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when one of the female victims was refilling her stove with kerosene which is suspected to be adulterated.

Some occupants of the apartments including children were said to have been injured.

A resident of the area told our correspondent, “The woman whose daughter was burnt to death was filling her empty stove when the machetstick she was using suddenly ignited fire burning several apartments. Many people were injured including a five-year-old boy whose head was severely burnt.

“Before firefighters arrived, the fire had gone far because most of the apartments were built with zinc. If not for sympathizers, the fire would have extended to more buildings. The occupants could not salvage any of their properties. the injured persons have been rushed to the hospital. The corpse has also been evacuated.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the incident when contacted on the telephone on Saturday.

He, however, added that he had not been briefed of the number of casualties by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Enerhen division.