Ibori Speaks On Uduaghan Defection, Says, ‘I feel Sorry For My Older Cousin’

Former Minister of Information, Professor Sam Oyovbaire , while quoting Ibori said he felt sorry for Uduaghan following his defection to APC.Ibori asked those close to Uduaghan to pray for him. Oyovbaire told Vanguard in Asaba on Friday.Oyovbaire said: “The second day Dr. Uduaghan showed up at the APC caucus meeting in Abuja, I was with Chief Ibori, we had opportunity to discuss about Uduaghan, believe you me, what he told me, I have no cause not to believe him, he said he was sorry for his older cousin for leaving PDP.“He said to quote him that we should just pray for him, let him go, which meant that he may have done some works, but I was not part of that work, so I will tell you that I have every cause to believe that Ibori is very much is with us.“The day we were having this conversation, his daughter, who had bought her form in PDP was going around for consultation to appreciate the leaders of Ethiope East PDP, particularly in Mosogar and Jesse axis, so all evidence points that James Ibori is with us. He felt bad, I am not sure that he is happy that Uduaghan had to go and that was why he said please help me pray for him.”